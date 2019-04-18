Over 300 polling parties dispatched for various polling stations in Kishtwar

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As many as 376 polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and other election material have been dispatched for conduct of polls in two Assembly segments of District Kishtwar (51-Kishtwar and 52-Inderwal) which is going to polls on 18th of April.

As per an official, District Election Officer (DEO), Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana informed that out of 376 polling parties, 177 have been sent to Kishtwar and 199 to Inderwal. In far flung areas like Marwah and Warwan, the polling parties were dispatched through heli service well in advance. In addition to this, 26 Engineers of ECIL were also dispatched at different locations for smooth conduct of parliamentary elections in these areas.

The teams were imparted with necessary training for operating the EVMs/VVPATs and other electoral process before they left for their respective polling stations, the official added.

