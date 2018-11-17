Over 3 million children vaccinated under MR campaign in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 16:
More than three million children aged between 9 months and 15 years have been vaccinated under Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign in Jammu and Kashmir till Friday, officials said.
“A total of more than 31,76,381 children have been covered in the state, of whom 19,10,341 children vaccinated in Kashmir and 12,66,040 in Jammu division in just 7 weeks of school and outreach activity,” said Dr Arun Sharma, Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K.
MR vaccination—aimed to eliminate congenital rubella syndrome caused by rubella virus—began on 24 September in the State. Earlier, the government had set a target to cover nearly 37 lakh children.
Dr Sharma said they are at the end stage of the huge campaign with around 31 lakh already covered and will achieve the target of 37 lakh in two to three weeks.
An official in Family Welfare department said they managed the campaign with intensive IEC activities, sensitization of stakeholders especially from Education Department, ICDS Department, Religious Organizations, Local influencers, Community leaders achieving 82 % target till date.
State Immunization Officer, Dr Qazi Haroon said the vaccination was one of the most effective and cost-effective ways to protect children’s lives and their futures.
“Through full immunization coverage, we make sure that the benefits of life-saving vaccines reach every child under the largest public health program,” he said.
The campaign is aimed to achieve the goals of measles elimination and rubella and Congenital Rubella Control (CRS) by 2020.
Haroon said Leh, Kargil, Budgam, Kulgam, Kathua, Samba districts have completed the campaign and other districts at the verge of completion.
Principal Secretary to Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo has been personally monitoring the vaccination campaign and directing for everyday corrective measures.