Over 29.81 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar, Udhampur

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 29.81 lakh voters would decide the fate of 24 candidates contesting for Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary seats, the polling for which is scheduled on April 18 in the second Phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors including 1,543,571 males, 1,416,387 females, 21,056 service voters (20,780 males and 276 females) and 69 transgender voters.

Twelve candidates each are in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies. For smooth conduct of polls, 4,426 polling stations have been set up in the twin constituencies.

The Srinagar constituency is spread over 15 Assembly segments comprising three districts of Central Kashmir-Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam with 1,295,304 registered voters including 1,294,560 General voters and 744 service voters.

Among the general voters, 667,252 are males and 627,282 female electors. Among service voters, 728 are males and 16 females, while there are 26 transgender voters.

The authorities have set up 1716 polling stations across the Parliamentary constituency to facilitate the polling.

The candidates in the fray are Sheikh Khalid Jehangir of Bharatiya Janata Party, Aga Syed Mohsin of J&K Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul Rashid Ganie of J&K National Panthers Party, Dr Farooq Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Showkat Hussain Khan of Janta Dal United, Abdul Khaliq Bhat of Shiv Sena, Irfan Raza Ansari of J&K People’’s Conference, Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Nazir Ahmad Sofi of Manavadikar National Party, while Bilal Sultan, Sajjad Ahmad Dar, Abdul Rashid Banday are contesting as independent candidates.

In Udhampur seat, those in fray are Tilak Raj Bhagat of Bhujan Samaj Party, Dr. Jitendra Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vikramaditya Singh of Indian National Congress, Harsh Dev Singh of JKNPP, Ch. Lal Singh of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, Mohammad Ayub of Navrang Congress Party, Meenakshi of Shiv Sena and Bansi Lal, Rakesh Mudgal, Shaber Ahmad, Garib Singh and Firdous Ahmed all independents.

The constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments comprising six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.

The Udhampur seat has 16, 85,779 electors of which 1,665,467 are registered as general voters and 20,312 as service voters.

Among the General voters, 876,319 are males and 789,105 females. The service voters include 20,052 males and 260 females, and 43 transgender electors.

The Election Commission of India has established 2,710 polling stations.

The polling would be held on April 18 in both constituencies of the state. The voting hours have been fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.