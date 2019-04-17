About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 29.81 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar, Udhampur

 Over 29.81 lakh voters would decide the fate of 24 candidates contesting for Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary seats, the polling for which is scheduled on April 18 in the second Phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors including 1,543,571 males, 1,416,387 females, 21,056 service voters (20,780 males and 276 females) and 69 transgender voters.
Twelve candidates each are in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies. For smooth conduct of polls, 4,426 polling stations have been set up in the twin constituencies.
The Srinagar constituency is spread over 15 Assembly segments comprising three districts of Central Kashmir-Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam with 1,295,304 registered voters including 1,294,560 General voters and 744 service voters.
Among the general voters, 667,252 are males and 627,282 female electors. Among service voters, 728 are males and 16 females, while there are 26 transgender voters.
The authorities have set up 1716 polling stations across the Parliamentary constituency to facilitate the polling.
The candidates in the fray are Sheikh Khalid Jehangir of Bharatiya Janata Party, Aga Syed Mohsin of J&K Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul Rashid Ganie of J&K National Panthers Party, Dr Farooq Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Showkat Hussain Khan of Janta Dal United, Abdul Khaliq Bhat of Shiv Sena, Irfan Raza Ansari of J&K People’’s Conference, Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Nazir Ahmad Sofi of Manavadikar National Party, while Bilal Sultan, Sajjad Ahmad Dar, Abdul Rashid Banday are contesting as independent candidates.
In Udhampur seat, those in fray are Tilak Raj Bhagat of Bhujan Samaj Party, Dr. Jitendra Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vikramaditya Singh of Indian National Congress, Harsh Dev Singh of JKNPP, Ch. Lal Singh of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, Mohammad Ayub of Navrang Congress Party, Meenakshi of Shiv Sena and Bansi Lal, Rakesh Mudgal, Shaber Ahmad, Garib Singh and Firdous Ahmed all independents.
The constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments comprising six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.
The Udhampur seat has 16, 85,779 electors of which 1,665,467 are registered as general voters and 20,312 as service voters.
Among the General voters, 876,319 are males and 789,105 females. The service voters include 20,052 males and 260 females, and 43 transgender electors.
The Election Commission of India has established 2,710 polling stations.
The polling would be held on April 18 in both constituencies of the state. The voting hours have been fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.

 

Latest News

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Apr 16 | Agencies
Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM Modi

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

Apr 16 | Javid Ahmad
Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Don

Don't turn Central Jail into another Guantanamo: Families of prisoners

Apr 16 | Irfan Yatoo
ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

Apr 16 | Agencies
Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Grenade lobbed towards NC leader

Grenade lobbed towards NC leader's house in Tral, no loss

Apr 16 | Javid Sofi
Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won

Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won't be part of NDA: Sena to Modi

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
UNSC condemns Taliban

UNSC condemns Taliban's spring offensive announcement

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmiri student

Kashmiri student's body, who died in Bangladesh, reaches Anantnag

Apr 16 | PTI
Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Apr 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 29.81 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar, Udhampur

              

 Over 29.81 lakh voters would decide the fate of 24 candidates contesting for Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary seats, the polling for which is scheduled on April 18 in the second Phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors including 1,543,571 males, 1,416,387 females, 21,056 service voters (20,780 males and 276 females) and 69 transgender voters.
Twelve candidates each are in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies. For smooth conduct of polls, 4,426 polling stations have been set up in the twin constituencies.
The Srinagar constituency is spread over 15 Assembly segments comprising three districts of Central Kashmir-Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam with 1,295,304 registered voters including 1,294,560 General voters and 744 service voters.
Among the general voters, 667,252 are males and 627,282 female electors. Among service voters, 728 are males and 16 females, while there are 26 transgender voters.
The authorities have set up 1716 polling stations across the Parliamentary constituency to facilitate the polling.
The candidates in the fray are Sheikh Khalid Jehangir of Bharatiya Janata Party, Aga Syed Mohsin of J&K Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul Rashid Ganie of J&K National Panthers Party, Dr Farooq Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Showkat Hussain Khan of Janta Dal United, Abdul Khaliq Bhat of Shiv Sena, Irfan Raza Ansari of J&K People’’s Conference, Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Nazir Ahmad Sofi of Manavadikar National Party, while Bilal Sultan, Sajjad Ahmad Dar, Abdul Rashid Banday are contesting as independent candidates.
In Udhampur seat, those in fray are Tilak Raj Bhagat of Bhujan Samaj Party, Dr. Jitendra Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vikramaditya Singh of Indian National Congress, Harsh Dev Singh of JKNPP, Ch. Lal Singh of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, Mohammad Ayub of Navrang Congress Party, Meenakshi of Shiv Sena and Bansi Lal, Rakesh Mudgal, Shaber Ahmad, Garib Singh and Firdous Ahmed all independents.
The constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments comprising six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.
The Udhampur seat has 16, 85,779 electors of which 1,665,467 are registered as general voters and 20,312 as service voters.
Among the General voters, 876,319 are males and 789,105 females. The service voters include 20,052 males and 260 females, and 43 transgender electors.
The Election Commission of India has established 2,710 polling stations.
The polling would be held on April 18 in both constituencies of the state. The voting hours have been fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;