Over 25,000 pilgrims visit Chountra Shrine

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 25,000 pilgrims from various parts of the state visited the Shrine of Chountra Mata here during the first three days of Navratra.

As per an official, the Shrine is situated on a scenic hillock in-between village Rang Bulandh and village Thail in Tehsil Ramnagar and Majalta of the Udhampur district

Elaborate arrangements of security, drinking water, power supply, medicare were made by the district administration to facilitate the devotees thronging the Shrine. Mahamaya Chauntra Mata Management Committee and various Social Organizations have also arranged free pandals for the pilgrims.

A scintillating theme-based cultural programme was organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Udhampur which was highly applauded on the occasion.

District Election Authority, Udhampur also conducted an awareness camp under SVEEP in which masters trainers demonstrated the general public about the functioning of EVM and VVPAT machines, the official added.