Over 2500 HIV patients in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 01:
At least 2559 people in Jammu and Kashmir suffer from AIDS, majority of them from Jammu, officials said on Saturday.
Assistant Director Laboratory Services, State AIDS Control Society (SACS) J&K, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan said a total of 2559 people are suffering from AIDS in the state.
“Since the inception of SACS some 30 years ago, 943 people are registered for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) at Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) centre at SKIMS Soura. Of them, 391 are locals and 552 non-locals (including paramilitary personnel),” he said.
Khan said 273 AIDS patients are on live treatment at the SKIMS ART centre and they undergo medical check-every month.
“Among the HIV patients, there is one category of patients called ‘transfer outs’. They are 422 and once they are transferred, they are linked with the concerned ART centres,” he said.
In Jammu division, Khan said, 4159 people were registered for HIV virus care at ART centre at GMC Jammu in last 30 years and of them 2286 have AIDS.
In past 25 years, 108 AIDS patients have died in the State.
According to Khan, the identity of cases begins at the Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre (ICTC) and once a patient tests positive for HIV, they are linked with ART centres.
“When we compare figures of J&K with rest of the states, we are a low prevalent state,” he said.
He said for confirmation of HIV cases, they have ICTC --manned with skilled manpower -- in each district and sub-district hospital, where patients are tested for the virus.
“The details of patients are maintained with high confidentiality. Once a patient is detected HIV positive, they are linked with the main centre,” said Khan.
The assistant director said they have opened Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre (FICTCS) in primary health centres linked with nearby ICTC. “We are surveying and where they use manpower of hospital and provide facilities”.
Khan said HIV can be transmitted by a variety of body fluids from infected individuals like blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal secretions.
