Over 2.20 lakh pilgrims visit Machail shrine this year

This year’s Machail Mata Yatra, Padder witnessed a huge influx with an all time high of over 2.25 Lakh pilgrims paying obeisance at the temple shrine.
According to an official, braving inclement weather and difficult terrain, the people from across the country visited the holy place and performed the Darshan till September 5, 2018.
As per official figures, 2,26,725 pilgrims including 97,286 males, 83,680 females, 45,612 children and 147 sadhus visited the temple shrine . Of these, around 25% availed Heli services from Gulabgarh- Machail.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana has expressed his gratitude and high appreciation towards the officers/officials of the concerned line departments who put in their best efforts for the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.
He also expressed his thanks to security agencies viz. Army, CRPF, J&K Police besides members of Sarva Shakti Sewak Sanstha and all local stakeholders for their unwavering contribution towards smooth culmination of Yatra.
Further, Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of SSP, ACR (Yatra Officer) , SDM Padder and SDPO, Padder for discharging their duties with utmost dedication and working day and night for ensuring successful completion of the Yatra. He also thanked the people of the Padder Valley for lending their unstinted co-operation and valuable support displaying the true spirit of hospitality.
The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district administration had made adequate arrangements for drinking water, power supply, telecommunications, toilet and sanitation facilities, helpline, environment protection, Medicare, Langer, accommodation etc. He said for the first time, electricity reached to Mata Machail temple which itself was a landmark achievement as the same brought a light of hope for people of Machail and its adjoining villages.