Over 200 prisoners shifted from Central Jail Srinagar after April clashes

May 26, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

A fortnight back Yasir Ahmad (name changed), a resident of Srinagar, went to the highly fortified Central Jail to meet his brother and cousin who had been lodged there in a militancy case.

The moment he sought permission from the cops guarding the jail, he was surprised to know that his brother, who was in custody for nearly a year, was among many prisoners shifted to other jails in the State.

Yasir grew anxious and could only ask the cops if they knew about his brother’s and cousin’s exact jail lodgement.

“When I asked for permission to see my brother and cousin, the policemen said they have been shifted from the Central Jail,” he said adding that this was done without informing the inmate’s family.

Yasir said his family somehow got to know about his brother’s current lodgement and some days back, he met him in district jail Anantnag in south Kashmir.

According to sources, shifting of prisoners from the Central Jail to other jails of the state started after clashes inside the central jail in April.

On April 5, massive clashes broke out between inmates and jail staff in Central Jail during the night and at least two barracks were damaged.

Before the jail incident Saima, a resident of Batamaloo Srinagar, was able to visit her husband at least once in a week or fortnight in the central jail.

However, she had not been able to see her husband since he was shifted to Kupwara district jail some 20 days back.

“To see him in Srinagar jail was convenient. But, now I don’t even know how to travel to Kupwara,” Saima told Rising Kashmir.

Around 525 inmates, including leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami besides those detained under Public safety Act (PSA) and militancy cases were lodged in the central jail against the capacity for some 350 inmates till the April “rioting”.

According to a prison department official, no fresh lodgement was made in the central jail after the April incident.

“The inmate population is now less in the central jail. The current inmate population in the jail is around 316,” he said.

Since the two barracks were damaged, the inmate population was reduced, the official said.

“The inmates were shifted to Kathua, Kupwara, Baramulla, Mattan Anantnag and others,” he said.

Going by the figures, if the current inmate population is 316 against the 525 inmates (till April incident), it means over 200 inmates have been shifted from the jail.

The official said re-construction of damaged barracks would take time.

“The construction of barracks will start after government releases the funds,” he said.

Central jail, Srinagar is highly fortified and one of the oldest prison’s in the State. It is equipped with CCTV cameras and mobile phone jammers, which were reportedly damaged in April clashes.

Due to extension of the city and human settlements around it, there is a proposal to shift the Central Jail Srinagar to some other place.

javid@risingkashmir.com