Over 200 candidates elected unopposed

Filing of nomination papers ends for all phases
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
As the filing of nomination for all the four phases of Urban Local Bodies (UBL) polls in Jammu and Kashmir has ended, 215 candidates have been elected uncontested.
The filing of nomination papers for the 4th phase of ULB polls ended today.
The 4-phase polls for 79 ULBs in the State would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
Sources said at least 215 candidates in the Valley, who filed their nomination papers for the polls, have been elected unopposed while in over 150 wards, no candidate has filed their papers.
“There are 624 wards in Kashmir and over 150 didn’t witness any candidate. Besides, 215 candidates from different parties or independents won the elections uncontested due to lack of opponents,” they said.
Sources said none came forward to file nominations in most of wards in south Kashmir districts including Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam. “Some candidates in the four districts, who filed their nomination papers, have been elected unopposed”.
Sources said candidates from all wards in Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC) have filed the nomination papers.
They said at least 13 candidates have also won elections unopposed in Jammu region.
According to sources, Jammu region has a total of 534 wards and the candidates from each and every ward filed their nomination papers for the upcoming polls.
They said that 715 candidates from Kashmir region would be contesting in the polls from 232 wards while 2123 candidates in Jammu region have filed their nomination papers.
Sources said 66 candidates from Leh and Kargil have also filed their nomination papers from 26 wards.
The State’s two main political parties -- National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) -- have boycotted the elections by linking their participation in the polls with Government of India’s stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.
The smaller parties from Kashmir have also boycotted the polls.
The separatists have called for poll boycott while militants have warned those contesting the polls of “severe consequences”.
Only the Congress, BJP and its ally Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference, Jammu-based parties and independents are contesting the polls. (Additional inputs from KNS)