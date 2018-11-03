Over 20 erring traders booked in Vijaypur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 02:
Intensifying the drive to check food adulteration and other violations ahead of Diwali festival, a joint team of Legal Metrology, Food Safety and Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department on Friday booked 23 erring traders here in Vijayapur.
As per an official, the joint team constituted on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan, inspected various food establishments including shops of sweets, provisional stores, bakery, fast food around here in Vijaypur.
During the drive, 23 shopkeepers were challaned under different sections some of them were processing, cooking and storing the sweets, milk and milk products under insanitary and unhygienic conditions. The cases were compounded on spot and a fine of Rs 19300.00 was realized from the defaulter traders. The team has also lifted 3 samples. The inspection was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Arun Manhas.
The Shopkeepers were directed to prominently display rate lists, keep shop neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content, complete address and consumer care number.
The Joint team comprised of Rajesh Heera Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, Rajan Kapoor Designated officer Food &Safety, Davinder Singh Assistant Director FCS&CA , and other field official including Inspector Legal Metrology Samba, Food Safety officer and TSO.