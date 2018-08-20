Over 2 million Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage

AgenciesMakkah, Aug 19:
More than 2 million Muslims began the annual Hajj pilgrimage at first light on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in Makkah that Islam's faithful face five times each day during their prayers.
The five-day Hajj pilgrimage represents one of the world's biggest gatherings every year, and is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life.
The Hajj offers pilgrims an opportunity to feel closer to Allah amid the Muslim world's many challenges, including the threat of violence and extremists in the Mideast, the plight of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority, and Kashmiri Muslims.
“We are very blessed by Allah to be in this place, and we pray to Allah to make the Islamic nations from the West to the East in a better situation,” said Essam-Eddin Afifi, a pilgrim from Egypt. “We pray for the Islamic nations to overcome their enemies.”
Muslims believe the Hajj retraces the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as well as those of the Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Ismail (AS).
They believe Allah stayed the hand of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) after commanding him to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail (AS).
The Kaaba represents the metaphorical house of Allah and the oneness of Allah.
Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to Allah, then walk between the two hills traveled by Hajra (AS), wife of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).
Makkah’s Grand Masjid, the world's largest, encompasses the Kaaba and the two hills.
Before heading to Makkah, many pilgrims visit the city of Madina, where Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is buried and where he built his first Masjid.
After prayers in Makkah, pilgrims will head to Mount Arafat on Monday, where Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered his final sermon.
From there, pilgrims will head to Muzdalifa, picking up pebbles along the way for a symbolic stoning of Satan and a casting away of sins that takes place in the Mina valley for three days.
At the Hajj's end, male pilgrims will shave their hair and women will cut a lock of hair in a sign of renewal for completing the pilgrimage.
Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of Hajj with a celebration called Eid al-Adha.
The holiday, remembering the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail (AS), sees Muslims slaughter sheep and cattle, and distributing the meat among the poor.
Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki, the spokesman of the Saudi Interior Ministry, told journalists Saturday that over 2 million Muslims from abroad and inside the kingdom would be taking part in this year's Hajj.
Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family stakes its legitimacy in part on its management of the holiest sites in Islam.
King Salman's official title is the ‘Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’, at Makkah and Madina.
Other Saudi kings, and the Ottoman rulers of the Hijaz region before them, all have adopted the honorary title
The kingdom has spent billions of dollars of its vast oil revenues on security and safety measures, particularly in Mina, where some of the Hajj's deadliest incidents have occurred.
The worst in recorded history took place only three years ago.
On September 24, 2015, a stampede and crush of pilgrims in Mina killed at least 2426 people.