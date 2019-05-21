Over 2 lakh tourists visit Kashmir

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tourism business has started picking up in Kashmir Valley despite high airfare that tourism players from Kashmir always describe unjust and unfair. The official data shows over 2 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir Valley from the beginning of this year.

These tourists include both Indian and foreigners. Tourists are coming in large numbers from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangaladesh and Thailand. The data shows tourists are also arriving in Kashmir from Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong, USA, Russia, China, Germany, France, Columbia, Canada, UK, Brazil, Australia and other countries. Over 8,000 tourists have departed from Kashmir Valley after enjoying the picturesque locations here.

Director Tourism Nisar Ahmed said that majority of the tourists are arriving from the countries where they undertook promotional tours. These included Malaysia, Bangaldesh and Thailand. “We publicized Kashmir in these Kashmir and the output is very good so for,” he said.

“There are so many factors that stop flow of tourism and yet Kashmir being the natural air conditioner is visited by large number of tourists,” he said.

“The factors that act as bottleneck in the growth of tourism sector here are high airfare, bad roads and lack of connective and publicity and non-availability of timely flights,” he added.

Kashmir according to Director Tourism is all season tourist destination but the negative publicity it gets from some media channels is pathetic and biased. “Kashmir is crime free and best place for tourists. We are taking all measures to provide entertaining and other recreational facilities to these tourists,” he said and hoped more and more tourists will visit Kashmir this year.