May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 2 lakh tourists visit Kashmir

Tourism business has started picking up in Kashmir Valley despite high airfare that tourism players from Kashmir always describe unjust and unfair. The official data shows over 2 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir Valley from the beginning of this year.
These tourists include both Indian and foreigners. Tourists are coming in large numbers from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangaladesh and Thailand. The data shows tourists are also arriving in Kashmir from Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong, USA, Russia, China, Germany, France, Columbia, Canada, UK, Brazil, Australia and other countries. Over 8,000 tourists have departed from Kashmir Valley after enjoying the picturesque locations here.
Director Tourism Nisar Ahmed said that majority of the tourists are arriving from the countries where they undertook promotional tours. These included Malaysia, Bangaldesh and Thailand. “We publicized Kashmir in these Kashmir and the output is very good so for,” he said.
“There are so many factors that stop flow of tourism and yet Kashmir being the natural air conditioner is visited by large number of tourists,” he said.
“The factors that act as bottleneck in the growth of tourism sector here are high airfare, bad roads and lack of connective and publicity and non-availability of timely flights,” he added.
Kashmir according to Director Tourism is all season tourist destination but the negative publicity it gets from some media channels is pathetic and biased. “Kashmir is crime free and best place for tourists. We are taking all measures to provide entertaining and other recreational facilities to these tourists,” he said and hoped more and more tourists will visit Kashmir this year.

 

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

May 20 | PTI/AFP

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

May 20 | M T Rasool

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool

May 20 | M T Rasool
