Over 19.47 lakh doctors in India: GoI

July 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India has more than 19.47 lakh allopathy, ayurveda, unani and homeopathy doctors at the end of March this year, union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said Friday.



Out of them, 11,59,309 allopathy doctors were registered with the State Medical Councils/ Medical Council of India.



"Assuming 80 per cent availability, it is estimated that around 9.27 lakh doctors may be actually available for active service.



"It gives a doctor-population ratio of 1:1456 per current population estimate of 1.35 billion, which is lower than the WHO (World Health Organisation) norm of 1:1000," Vardhan told the Lok Sabha.