Over 184 bags of poppy straw seized at Ban Toll Plaza: Police

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two Punjab residents held

Police today claimed to have seized 184 bags of poppy straw and arrested two persons in Nagrota.

Based on intelligence inputs, SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh said that they had laid a special naka at Toll Plaza at Ban during which they intercepted a truck.

The truck tralla was stopped and it was checked. During checking, the SSP said, they recovered 184 bags approximately weighting 40050 kg. He said that the truck was on its way from Kashmir and it cannot be ruled out that the truck was involved in inter-state smuggling.

Two persons were apprehended. They have been identified as Malkeet Singh and Kulvinder Singh both residents of Kapurthala in Punjab.

He further said that they have seized 1400 intoxicant capsules from the possession of the drug peddlers in RS Pura, yesterday.

A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation is on.

