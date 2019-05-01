Over 1.74 lakh electors to vote on May 6

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ladakh Lok Sabha seat is going to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 for which 559 polling stations have been set up across the frontier region for the smooth conduct of the electoral exercise.

The Parliamentary seat comprises two districts of Leh and Kargil.

The Kargil district consists of two assembly segments Kargil and Zanskar while as Leh district includes Nubra and Leh assembly segments.

The Ladakh LS seat has an electoral strength of 174,618 voters. Out of total voters, 86752 are males, 85064 females, 2799 are service voters and 3 transgender voters.

Kargil assembly segment has a total number of 65,294 voters including 32,895 males, 31,354 females, 1044 service voters (1041 male and 3 females) and 1 transgender. As many as 181 polling stations have been established in this segment.

Zanskar assembly segment constitutes 22,487 voters including 11,162 males, 11051 females and 274 male service voters. The ECI has set up 84 polling stations in Zanskar.

Leh assembly segment has an electoral strength of 72,689 voters including 35728 males, 35746 females, 1214 service voters (1192 males and 22 females) and 1 transgender voter. 225 polling stations have been set up in Leh assembly segment for the conduct of polls.

Nubra assembly segment constitutes 14,148 voters including 6,967 male, 6,913 female, 1 transgender voter and 267 service voters (248 males and 19 females). In Nubra assembly segment 69 polling stations have been set up.

The candidates in fray are Rigzin Spalbar of Indian National Congress (INC), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain, both independents.

The ECI has established two polling stations in Leh (Gaik) and Nubra (Washi) segments having seven voters each while as polling station with the highest number of voters (1301) has been set up at Leh (Shynam).

The highest polling station, Anlay Pho (Changthang), has been set up in Leh district at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The booth is barely 50 meters from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The voting timing has been fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.