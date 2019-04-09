About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 16.85 lakh electors to cast vote in Udhampur PC on April 18

 Over 16.85 lakh electors will exercise their right to vote in Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency which is going to polls on April 18 – the second phase of General Elections.
As per an official, the constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments comprising six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.
According to the figures provided by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the PC has 16,85,779 registered voters, including 876,319 males, 789,105 females, 20,312 service voters (20,052 males and 260 females) and 43 transgender electors.
The election authority has set up 2,710 Polling Stations across the the constituency for smooth conduct of elections.
Kishtwar district, with two Assembly segments of Kishtwar and Inderwal has 182,725 electors including 93,695 males, 88,055 females, 974 service voters (964 males and 10 females) and a single transgender voter. The authorities have set up 376 polling stations across the district.
District Doda, comprising two Assembly segments of Doda and Bhaderwah has 213, 220 electors including 109,100 males, 102,309 females, 1,790 service voters (1,774 males and 16 females) and 21 transgender voters. The authorities have set up 350 polling stations in the district.
District Ramban, comprising two Assembly segments of Ramban and Banihal has 190,793 electors including 100,211 males, 89,720 females, 853 service voters (851 males and 2 females) and nine transgender voters. The authorities have set up 310 polling stations across the district.
Similarly, Reasi district with three Assembly segments of Gulab Garh, Reasi and Gool Arnas has 263, 529 electors including 137, 991 males, 124, 016 females, 1521 service voters (1497 males and 24 females) and a single transgender voter. As many as 441 polling stations have been set up in the district for the polling.
District Udhampur, comprising three Assembly segments of Udhampur, Chenani and Ram Nagar has 343, 612 electors including 180,415 males, 159,670 females, 3,520 service voters (3,476 males and 44 females) and seven transgender voters. The authorities have set up 524 polling stations across the district.
Kathua district with five Assembly segments of Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hira Nagar has 491,900 electors including 254,907 males, 225,335 females, 11,654 service voters (11,490 males and 164 females) and four transgender voters. As many as 709 polling stations have been set up in the district for the polling.
In the Parliamentary Constituency, the highest number of electors is registered in Kathua Assembly segment of Kathua district with 129,578 electors including 67,382 males, 59,409 females, 2,785 service voters (2,728 males and 57 females) and two transgender voters. The ECI has setup 173 polling stations across this segment.
Similarly, the lowest number of electors is registered in Bani Assembly segment of district Kathua with 47,992 electors including 25,589 males, 22,277 females and 126 service voters (125 males and 1 female). 83 polling stations have been established in this Assembly segment for smooth conduct of polls.

 

