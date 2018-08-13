Over 16 lakh fine realized from erring business operators

Srinagar, August 12:
The Commissionerate of Food Safety department during last three month have lifted 706 samples of different food articles for analytical purposes out of which 192 has been found not conforming the standards prescribed under Food Safety & standards Act, 2006 and accordingly precautions under different provision of FSS Act have been lodged in the competent courts of law.
The violators of the different provisions of the Act have been imposed a fine of Rs. 16,74,400/= so far. With regard to the implementation of Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act, 247 people have been found smoking at Public Places and an amount of Rs.16470/= have been imposed as fine on the violators.
The Commissionerate of food safety has placed seven mobile food testing vans (FOOD SAFETY ON WHEELS) in the state and so far about 359 samples of food have been tested in mobile food testing vans out which 22 have been found of not of standards quality and 39 food safety awareness programs have been conducted with the help of these Mobile Food Testing Vans for awareness of the general public as well as the Food Business Operators. The department issued four advisories for the awareness of consumers as well as Food Business Operators.
The services of the Mobile Food Testing Vans were utilized during the current Shri Amarnathji Yatra–2018 for ensuring availability of safe and hygienic food to the pilgrims. During the recent yatra period 546 Dhabas, Restaurants and Tea Stalls etc, 546 langers and 157 other Food Business Establishments were inspected and 40 samples of different food articles were lifted for analytical purposes. These inspections were conducted via Baltal and Pahalgam Routes.
The department conducted Induction Training of Food Safety Officers, two training programmes of all the regulatory officers on implementation of Food Safety Compliance through Regular Inspection and Sampling (FoSCoRIS) at Jammu and Srinagar in collaboration with Food Safety & standards Authority of India. The department has recently conducted Milk Quality Survey throughout the State in collaboration with Food Safety & Standards Authority of India and about 104 milk samples have been dispatched for testing at Gujrat through FASSI notified agency.
The Food Testing Laboratories at Srinagar have been upgraded with the help of State as well as Central grant. This Commissionerate has different projects like Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC), Food Safety Compliance and Sampling (FoSCoS), Street Food Vendors Training, Hygiene Rating and Responsible Place to Eat in the pipe line for implementation in the coming months. The proposal for allocation of the adequate budgetary provisions for strengthening of enforcement mechanism at district and block levels for the implementation of FSS act in letter and spirit in the state. The same has been submitted to the Government and is under active consideration at various levels.