Over 1500 kgs of stale pineapple destroyed, 2 fuel stations fined

DC Srinagar reiterates strict action against violations
SRINAGAR, MARCH 01:
The Food Safety department in Srinagar Friday seized and destroyed over 1500 kilograms of stale pineapple fruit here.
The seizure took place during a market inspection drive by the department during which on-the-spot tests of different kinds of consumable food items were conducted in the mobile testing lab of the department.
Meanwhile the Legal Metrology department conducted inspections of fuel stations across the district.
Two fuel stations were found dispensing fuel into containers in violation of the prohibitory order issued Wednesday. The violators were fined ₹2000 each and warned of harsher punishments against any further violations.
DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed sustained market inspections to check overpricing among other market violations. He said strict action will be taken against violators.