Over 140 sessions of Hemodialysis done at DH Rajouri in 3 months: Admin

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 18:
As many as 140 sessions of Hemodialysis have been successfully completed at DH Rajouri in the past three months, authorities said on Sunday.
According to an official, out of 140 cases 34 BPL beneficiaries have been provided services free of cost since the facility was kick-started 3 months ago, Medical superintendent District Hospital Rajouri Mehmood Hussain Bajar said.
The facility has been started under the National Pardhan Mantri Dialysis Programme and was inaugurated by DDC Rajouri MohdAjazAsad. This is a central scheme to be made operational in all the District Hospitals of the country with the idea to provide services to the beneficiaries in their respective Districts at negligible expenses and free services to the BPL patients. The hemodialysis fees for the patient of the above poverty line is kept at minimal Rs 950/-, the official said.
He said that considering that it is a continuous and an expensive process, the programme was announced to make dialysis available in all government hospitals, which will not only offer an affordable option but more importantly benefit a significant number of BPL patients. "The idea is to make it convenient and less expensive for people," the health official said.
The official said that Hemodialysis procedure is performed on patients suffering from acute or chronic renal failure.
The facility at DH Rajouri is at present catering 3 Districts of Jammu Province Rajouri, Poonch, and part of Reasi, the official added.
He added that the people of Peer Panchal region are largely being benefited out of this facility, previously these patients were going to Jammu, Srinagar and even out of State to avail the facility. The procedure improves quality of life and prolongs the life of the patients. 3 patients who were receiving the services at DH Rajouri have reportedly undergone successfully Renal Transplant from various hospitals of the country.
Medical superintendent District Hospital Rajouri Mehmood Hussain Bajar said currently we have four machines and keeping in view of the upsurge of patients from the three districts Rajouri, Poonch and some from Reasi there would be a need of two more machines.
Regarding the expenses incurred on the dialysis operation Medical Superintendent said these expenses are borne through the district hospital funds or by the National Health Mission, the official added.