Over 1300 bunkers being constructed along LoC in Poonch

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav on Friday convened a meeting to review progress on construction of bunkers in the border areas of the district.

As per an official, during the meeting, it was informed that 1388 bunkers are being constructed in the district, of which, 680 are individual and 708 are community bunkers. The construction of 146 bunkers has been completed.

DDC directed the concerned officers for further expediting the work on construction of these bunkers so that this could be completed as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Mohammad Rashid, ACD Abdul Qyoom, CPO Madan Lal, executive agencies besides concerned officers from the district administration, the official added.

