April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 13 lakh voters eligible to vote in Baramulla LS seat

Over 13 lakh electors will exercise the right to vote to elect their representative from Baramulla parliamentary constituency, which is going to polls on in the first phase of the polling on April 11
The Baramulla parliamentary seat is spread over 15 Assembly segments of three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir.
For smooth conduct of elections, the election authorities have established 1749 polling stations at 1387 locations. Of the total 13,08,541 electors, 6,74,417 are males, 6,34,083 females and 41 transgender. The constituency has 7953 Persons with Disability (PwD) voters and 157 marked as VVIP (Voter Verification and Information Programme) electors.
The district Kupwara has 4,38,285 electors including, 2,25,259 males, 2,13,016 females and 10 transgender. These include 1896 PwD and 19 VVIP marked voters, who will cast their votes at 578 polling stations set up at 484 locations.
Similarly, Baramulla District has 6,36,459 electors including 3,27,933 males, 308512 females, 14 transgenders, 3484 PwD and 116 VVIP marked electors. As many as 859 polling stations have been established at 692 locations.
Likewise, Bandipora district has 2,33,797 electors- 1,21,225 males, 1,12,555 females, 17 transgenders, 2573 PwD and 22 VVIP marked electors. The authorities have set up 312 polling stations at 211 locations in the district.
The Assembly segments of the Parliamentary Constituency are Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate in district Kupwara. Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pattan in Baramulla District and Gurez, Bandipora and Sonawari in Bandipora district.

