Over 12.95 lakh voters eligible to vote in Srinagar

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 12.95 lakh electors would exercise their vote in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls on April 18 in the second phase of parliamentary polls.

The constituency is spread over 15 Assembly segments comprising three districts of Central Kashmir - Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam.

According to figures, the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat has 12,95,304 registered voters, including 667,252 males, 627,282 females, 744 service voters (728 males and 16 females) and 26 transgender.

The election authorities have set up 1716 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections in the constituency.

Ganderbal district with two Assembly segments of Kangan and Ganderbal has 176,650 electors including 90,795 males, 85,738 females, 116 service voters (113 males and 3 females) and a single transgender voter.

The authorities have set up 235 polling stations across the district.

Srinagar district comprising eight Assembly segments of Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sonawar and Batamaloo has 649,236 electors including 333,492 males, 315,702 females, 32 service voters (31 males and 1 female) and 10 transgender voters.

The authorities have set up 857 polling stations across the district.

The Budgam district with five Assembly segments of Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib and Chrar-i-Sharif has 469,418 electors including 242,965 males, 225,842 females, 596 service voters (584 males and 12 females) and 15 transgender voters. As many as 624 polling stations have been set up in the district for the polling.

The highest number of electors is registered in Batamaloo Assembly segment with 127,916 electors including 66,131 males, 61,771 females, 8 male service voters and six transgender voters. The ECI has setup 163 polling stations across this Assembly segment.

Khanyar Assembly segment of Srinagar district has lowest number of 47944 electors including 24,504 males, 23,439 females and a single transgender voter. 86 polling stations have been established in the Assembly segment for the smooth conduct of polls.





