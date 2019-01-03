Over 12000 cases of crime registered in 2018

More than 11000 disposed off: IGP Kashmir
More than 11000 disposed off: IGP Kashmir
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 02:
Inspector General of Police Swayam Prakash Wednesday said that 12946 fresh cases of crime were registered in 2018 and 11880 cases were disposed off while 2595 such cases are a backlog.
He said 97 cases of murder were registered and of them 32 were disposed off. IGP said that highest 312 cases of narcotics were registered last year and 482 people were arrested and 222 of them were challaned before the court.
“The highest 52 cases were registered in Srinagar under NDPS Act and 86 persons were arrested. In Kulgam 50 such cases were registered and 86 persons were arrested, while in Baramulla 40 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, of those 36 cases were charge sheeted and 60 persons were arrested. In Kargil, only one case of NDPS was registered and two people arrested,” Pani said during a press conference here.
He said that 58 percent of NDPS cases were registered in south Kashmir followed by north Kashmir 35 percent and central Kashmir 25 percent NDPS cases in 2018.
Pani said that 143 cases of domestic violence were registered and out of those 89 cases were disposed off during last year.
He said 83 eve-teasing cases were registered and of them, 35 were chargesheeted before the court in 2018.
Pani said 762 cases of burglary were registered and 342 cases were disposed off during last year.
“387 vehicle theft cases were registered and 148 were disposed off, while 306 cases of forest theft were registered and 170 cases were disposed off. 244 cheating cases were registered and 59 were disposed off.”
He said 55 cases were registered under the Excise Act and 46 cases were charge-sheeted, while 99 gambling cases were registered and 93 were disposed off and 11 cases were registered by tourist police, seven of them were charge-sheeted.
Overall, central Kashmir recorded highest cases of crime 4988 followed by north Kashmir 115 cases.
Pani said 78 police stations were functioning with CCTNS facility. He said that police was trying to have juvenile homes at a couple of police stations.
“We are also trying to improve women police stations and our effort has been to make more transparent and people friendly policing,” he said.