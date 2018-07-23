About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Over 1,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Published at July 23, 2018 12:16 PM 0Comment(s)738views


Over 1,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A fresh batch of over 1,200 pilgrims, including 300 women and 100 sadhus, left the base camp here for the cave-shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir today, officials said.

They said a minor landslide, triggered by overnight rains, struck the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jaswal bridge in Ramban district early in the day, but was immediately cleared by the concerned agencies.

The convoy of 42 light-and-heavy vehicles carrying 1,208 pilgrims was progressing smoothly after leaving from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, the officials said, adding that they were expected to reach the twin base camps of Nunwan along the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route and Baltal base camp later in the day.

Among the latest batch, they said 773 pilgrims have opted for the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district, while 435 including were going from the shorter 12-km Baltal side in Ganderbal district.

The arrival of the pilgrims from across the country has recorded a marked dip over the past week. Considering the progressive decline in the strength of the pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the yatra, would be taking a meeting in the coming days, an official spokesperson said.

He said the meeting, also involving officials of all security forces, would discuss various things regarding the management of the pilgrimage during the remaining period of the yatra.

The 60-day yatra, commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28, is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival. Till last evening, a total of 2,36,157 pilgrims had the darshan of the naturally formed ice-Shiv Lingam at the 3,880-metre cave-shrine.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top