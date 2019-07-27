Over 10000 youth undergoing skill dev training under JKSDM

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Technical Education Department under the J&K Skill Development Mission is currently imparting skilling to 10566 youth in 22 sectors in various training institutes across the State.

Nearly 5000 candidates have already completed training in construction, logistics, tourism, electronics, beauty and wellness, green energy, media and entertainment, IT, plumbing, apparel, retail etc of which 1014 candidates have also found placement so far.

The information was revealed by Mission Director JKSDM during an interaction with skill development stakeholders here today.

The stakeholders were informed that since its inception, the Mission has undertaken various youth-centric skill development programmes.

Focus–group and brainstorming sessions were held to understand challenges and opportunities in skill and entrepreneurship development, employment generation, and to strengthen the overall skill ecosystem in J&K.

It was said that the Mission will soon start implementing another centrally sponsored skill development scheme —SANKALP—under which training would be provided to vulnerable groups of the society besides strengthening existing skill ecosystem in the state.