Over 1000 Kashmir-bound passengers stranded in Jammu as highway remains closed

Agencies

Jammu

More than 1,000 Kashmir-bound passengers are stranded here at General Bus Stand and other parts of the city as Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the fifth consecutive day due to snowfall on Friday.

“Over 1000 passengers from Kashmir, including the labourers going to the valley, are stuck up at the bus stand here and some other parts besides hotels and lodges due the blocked road,” a senior police official here said.

He said that "there is no movement of vehicles on the highway as it is completely blocked due to snowfall and landslides at some places.”

 

