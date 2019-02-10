Over 1000 aspirants appear in GATE exam at Srinagar centre

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 10:
Some 1051 aspirants in aggregate appeared in GATE and JAM 2019 examinations held in Srinagar Sunday.
The GATE aspirants from across the Kashmir valley lauded the Governor administration for its efforts in making setting up of an examination centre possible in Srinagar.
The exam centre was set up in Srinagar after separate efforts by Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Gania, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.
The centre in Srinagar provided a huge relief to aspirants after snowfall last week led to complete travel disruptions.
The State Government has expressed profound gratitude to Professor Vaasa of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for his instrumental role in holding the GATE exam in Srinagar.
It has also appreciated the efforts therein of Professor Rajesh Sehgal of NIT Srinagar.
It has also thanked the Union MHRD Secretary, R Subrahmannyam, for his support therein.