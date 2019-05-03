Over 100 youth detained in Pulwama, Shopian

May 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

More than 100 youth have been detained from different villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts by forces during the nocturnal raids ahead of third phase of polling for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat on May 6.

Locals from Tahab and Naira villages of Pulwama said at least 20 youth were detained by forces from the villages during raids on Wednesday night.

Police sources said 15 more youth were detained during similar raids from Chewa -Kalan village of Pulwama.

They said the detained youth were lodged in police station Pulwama.

The residents from Shopian said forces also conducted night raids in Narwah, Vehil, Nadigam and D K Pora villages during the night.

They said at least 24 youth were detained by forces during the raids.

The detained youth were identified as Bilal Dar, Aijaz Malik, Amir Malik, Shakir Ganie, Amir Ganie, Wasim Tantray, Amir Chopan, Firdos Malik, Basit Tantray and Shah Nazir of Nadigam village.

The forces also conducted raids from Dadsara and Larkipura villages of Awantipora police district during which 5 youth were detained.

The detained were identified as Mansoorul Islam, Lateef Ahmad, Mudasir Ahmad, Umair Bhat and Riyaz Ahmad.

At least 19 youth were also detained by forces from Gudoora, Newa and Parigam villages of Pulwama during the intervening night of April 30 and May 1.

22 youth were also detained from Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district and 4 youth were detained from Keegam village of Shopian district on the night April 29.

Ahead of the third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on May 6 in Shopian and Pulwama districts, forces have intensified nocturnal raids and started detaining scores of youth from different parts of south Kashmir.