Over 100 kg of 'fukki' seized in J&K, one arrested

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
The police today seized over 100 kg of 'fukki', a narcotic substance, from a truck and arrested a man on charges of drug peddling in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a spokesman said.
The drugs were seized during a vehicle checking drive at the Dooru area of the district and Javid Khatana, a resident of Jammu's Reasi district, was arrested, he said.
The spokesman said 103 kg of 'fukki' was found packed in five bags.
A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
