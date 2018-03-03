About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Over 100 kg of 'fukki' seized in J&K, one arrested

Published at March 03, 2018


Over 100 kg of

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

The police today seized over 100 kg of 'fukki', a narcotic substance, from a truck and arrested a man on charges of drug peddling in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a spokesman said.

The drugs were seized during a vehicle checking drive at the Dooru area of the district and Javid Khatana, a resident of Jammu's Reasi district, was arrested, he said.

The spokesman said 103 kg of 'fukki' was found packed in five bags.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said

(Photograph used in this story is representational)

