Over 100 goats killed in rain, lightning in Kupwara

June 04, 2019 | Agencies

Over 100 goats died due to heavy rain and lightening in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said a group of shepherds, along with their live stock, were staying in Tumana forest of Chowkibal in Kupwara when there was heavy rains and lightening last night. Though shepherds were staying temporary shelters while goats were in open fields, they said adding 102 goats died.

However, the exact cause of death of goats was being ascertained, they said a team of experts alongwith district administration and police has rushed to the area.

[Representational Pics]