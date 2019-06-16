Over 100 cases of cancer disease reported in past five years in Samba district

June 16, 2019 | Agencies

More than 100 cases of chronic cancer disease were reported in the past five years in the bordering Samba district of Jammu region.

As per official figures issued by the office of the Chief Medical Officer, Samba, assessed by the news agency UNI, from the period 2014 till March 31, 2019, as many as 110 cases of cancer have been reported in different parts of the district.

“The figures were revealed by the Health Department against the RTI filed by a NGO under RTI Act 2009, seeking year-wise details of number of people with cancer and kidney related diseases in Samba during last five years upto March 31, 2019,” official sources here told the news agency.

[UNI]