Over 1 lakh students in Kashmir, Ladakh provided free winter coaching

Secretary Education distributes prizes among the students with best models at Divisional Level Model exhibition at GHSS Kothibagh
Secretary Education distributes prizes among the students with best models at Divisional Level Model exhibition at GHSS Kothibagh
Srinagar, 03 March 2018:
Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah said that during the winter vacations more than 1 lakh students participated with great enthusiasm in 901 winter camps established by the Department.
He said that this is very much evident by the models which were presented today on Divisional Level Model Exhibition.
Congratulating all the participants from Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Srinagar and other districts of the Division for preparing these models, Secretary Education said that to develop interest in studies these types of events and activities will continue in future as well.
3600 teachers were engaged for the purpose.
He said that students from 1st to 8th standard were given free coaching in these winter camps. He said that all the sections of the society should encourage these students who participate in these types of events and activities.
Secretary Education expressed these views today on the prize distribution ceremony of the Divisional Level Model exhibition in which he was the Chief Guest.
Speaking in his welcome address, incharge of Winter Camps and Joint Director Central Abid Hussain highlighted many activities being carried out during these winter camps.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo in his speech said that the Department will provide every possible assistance to the students to develop scientific temperament and harness their potential in preparing these models.
He said a total of 72 selected models were presented today in this exhibition which were selected after the District Level Competitions.
A total of 72 selected models from all the Districts were displayed in the Divisional Level Model Exhibition organized by Directorate of School Education Kashmir. Among the participants State Media centre observed some deaf and dumb students among which was one 7th class student,ZeeshanShabir from Middle School Litter Pulwama who had an exceptional ability of preparing the live sketches of the face of the persons.
On the occasion Joint Directors, Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Mehboob Hussain, H R Pakhru, SurayaBano, Chief Education Officers Farooq Ahmad Dar and Munshi Mohammad Javaid, Media Coordinator Fayyaz Ahmad Fayyaz and other affiliates of State Media Centre SIE Kashmir were present.
0 Comment(s)