Outstanding employees of Agriculture department felicitated at Lalmandi

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 10:
Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today chaired a function organised to felicitate outstanding employees of the department at Lalmandi today.
On this occasion, three officials of the department awarded a certificate of excellence for their outstanding performance in the jobs assigned to them. The officials, awarded with certificates are Shabir Ahmad Punjabi Head Assistant, Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat Sr. Assistant and Javid Ahmad Lone Sr. Assistant. The awardees were selected on the recommendations made by the Divisional Level Committee headed by Joint Director Agriculture Extension besides Deputy Director Central, and all Union heads of the department. On the occasion, Director Agriculture appreciated the extraordinary work done by the officials and expressed optimism that the performance of the awardees will act as a torchbearer for the rest of the employees of the department. Andrabi said that this process will continue and award of excellence will be given to the officers and officials of the department for their best performance.
The Function was attended by Joint Director Extension Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Director Central Amir-ud-din Indrabi, Floriculturist Fida Iqbal, Divisional Officers, all union representatives of the department and employees of the Directorate.