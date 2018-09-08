Outrage spreads over rape, murder of nine-year-old girl in Uri

Humanity shamed, says CPI (M)
Srinagar:
The brutal gang rape and murder of a nine-year old girl has sparked outrage across Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing serious concern over the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Boniyar area of Uri by her step-brother and friends at the behest of her step-mother, State Secretary CPI (M) Gh Nabi Malik said that it shocking and has left shammed humanity. The gory incident in which the little girl’s eyes were gouged out and body burnt with acid before being dumped in a forest near her home reveal details of an unspeakable crime.
The gruesome incident has shamed the entire Kashmir and need to be not only condemned vociferously but there is need to explore ways in which such rampant crimes can be prevented. The fact that the 9-year-old girl was killed by her step-mother and step-brother, due to family jealousies, is a sign of the depraved mindset that is prevalent in the society.
As a society it is a wake-up call for all of us as such brutal and barbaric incidents are a shock for any human being. The guilty involved in this heinous crime must be given exemplary punishment so that it serves as a deterrent to such beasts in future.
While law and order machinery needs to be refined to ensure speedy justice in such cases, the larger fight is to alter the very gender prejudices that lie at the root of the issue. That is not an easy task but one that must be embarked on a war footing, first of all through recognition and adequate understanding of sexual violence.