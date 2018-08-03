Outrage over Article 35-A‘tinkering’: Cars, passenger vehicles carry posters

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 02:
The outrage over the efforts to tinker with Article 35-A is gripping the entire Valley, with people in Srinagar expressingtheir resentment by pasting postersagainst the move on their vehicles.
The three-wheelers displaying these posters not only catch the attention og people but many videos of these three-wheelers have been uploaded on social media in Kashmir.
Similar posters were also seen pasted on cars, taxis and other vehicles appealing people “to observe complete shutdown on 5th and 6th August against the move”.
The posters read “observe complete strike on 5th and 6th August against abrogation of Article 35-A”.
‘We will sacrifice ourselves for our rights’, posters further read.
In Lal Chowk area posters were pasted on the back screens of the auto rickshaws and youth were seen carrying these posters.
Cars and autorickshaws parked outside SMHS Hospital had also black and white posters pasted on them reading “observecomplete strike on 5th and 6th August”.
Mudasir Ahmad, auto rickshaw driver at Karanagar told Rising Kashmir that it is the unique way of protest that he has seen during last one decade.
“Why are they (central government) tinkering with Article 35-A, it is backbone of Kashmir identity and we will try every possible way to defend it,” Ahmad said.
Article 35-A gives Jammu and Kashmir legislature the power to decide who are permanent residents of the State and confer on them special rights and privileges.
Supreme Court will hear the PIL on Article 35-A on August 6. The PIL was submitted by a lesser known NGO “We the Citizens” that has challenged the validity of Article 35-A.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and traders bodies in Valley have called for shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and 6 to protest against tinkering with Article 35-A.
