Outrage after Army thrashes traffic cop, school driver

June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

A traffic cop and school bus driver were allegedly beaten up by the Army in Nowgam and Shopian areas Tuesday. The incident triggered outrage across Kashmir.

The injured traffic cop has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Balhama. After the incident, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment by locals.

Witnesses said that at the Nowgam bypass the cop allowed a civilian vehicle to drive closer to Army Casper which was stationed there. They said after the incident, few army men came and started thrashing the cop who has suffered minor injuries in his head.

A video of an injured cop has gone viral on social media. In the video locals can be seen raising the pro-freedom and pro-Kashmir slogans in the area.

An official of Traffic Police department confirmed that the traffic police official was thrashed and a complaint was filed at the concerned police station

A Police official at Police Station Nowgam however refused to comment on the issue.

In another incident from Zawoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian, a school driver was also allegedly thrashed by Army.

The driver has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, and he had sustained injuries in his head. After the incident, he was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Witnesses said that army men beat up the school driver of Rainbow International School Zawora, following which students staged protests in the area.

Video of the frightened school children has also gone viral on social media, in which dozens of kids in the bus can be seen crying after the incident.

The children were seen stating that their school driver was thrashed by Army without any provocation.

“Our driver was thrashed by Army without any reasons,” said one of the student who was present inside the bus.

After the incident, locals and students staged a protest and were demanding action against the Army men.

Defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that details regarding the two incidents are being ascertained.

“We are investigating both cases and details of which are being ascertained,” Kalia said.