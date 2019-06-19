About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Outrage after Army thrashes traffic cop, school driver

A traffic cop and school bus driver were allegedly beaten up by the Army in Nowgam and Shopian areas Tuesday. The incident triggered outrage across Kashmir.
The injured traffic cop has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Balhama. After the incident, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment by locals.
Witnesses said that at the Nowgam bypass the cop allowed a civilian vehicle to drive closer to Army Casper which was stationed there. They said after the incident, few army men came and started thrashing the cop who has suffered minor injuries in his head.
A video of an injured cop has gone viral on social media. In the video locals can be seen raising the pro-freedom and pro-Kashmir slogans in the area.
An official of Traffic Police department confirmed that the traffic police official was thrashed and a complaint was filed at the concerned police station
A Police official at Police Station Nowgam however refused to comment on the issue.
In another incident from Zawoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian, a school driver was also allegedly thrashed by Army.
The driver has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, and he had sustained injuries in his head. After the incident, he was immediately shifted to the hospital.
Witnesses said that army men beat up the school driver of Rainbow International School Zawora, following which students staged protests in the area.
Video of the frightened school children has also gone viral on social media, in which dozens of kids in the bus can be seen crying after the incident.
The children were seen stating that their school driver was thrashed by Army without any provocation.
“Our driver was thrashed by Army without any reasons,” said one of the student who was present inside the bus.
After the incident, locals and students staged a protest and were demanding action against the Army men.
Defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that details regarding the two incidents are being ascertained.
“We are investigating both cases and details of which are being ascertained,” Kalia said.

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Outrage after Army thrashes traffic cop, school driver

              

A traffic cop and school bus driver were allegedly beaten up by the Army in Nowgam and Shopian areas Tuesday. The incident triggered outrage across Kashmir.
The injured traffic cop has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Balhama. After the incident, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment by locals.
Witnesses said that at the Nowgam bypass the cop allowed a civilian vehicle to drive closer to Army Casper which was stationed there. They said after the incident, few army men came and started thrashing the cop who has suffered minor injuries in his head.
A video of an injured cop has gone viral on social media. In the video locals can be seen raising the pro-freedom and pro-Kashmir slogans in the area.
An official of Traffic Police department confirmed that the traffic police official was thrashed and a complaint was filed at the concerned police station
A Police official at Police Station Nowgam however refused to comment on the issue.
In another incident from Zawoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian, a school driver was also allegedly thrashed by Army.
The driver has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, and he had sustained injuries in his head. After the incident, he was immediately shifted to the hospital.
Witnesses said that army men beat up the school driver of Rainbow International School Zawora, following which students staged protests in the area.
Video of the frightened school children has also gone viral on social media, in which dozens of kids in the bus can be seen crying after the incident.
The children were seen stating that their school driver was thrashed by Army without any provocation.
“Our driver was thrashed by Army without any reasons,” said one of the student who was present inside the bus.
After the incident, locals and students staged a protest and were demanding action against the Army men.
Defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that details regarding the two incidents are being ascertained.
“We are investigating both cases and details of which are being ascertained,” Kalia said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;