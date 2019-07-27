'Outdoor advertising, FAM tours, digital marketing our priority'

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to launch a vigorous campaign for promotion of J&K State, the Department of Tourism will organize several Familiarisation (FAM) trips of leading travel agents, tour operators, media houses from different parts of the country to Kashmir in the coming months. Besides, the department will start vigorous outdoor marketing campaign in all major states of the country

Principal Secretary to Government, Tourism Department Navin Kumar Choudhary stated this while convening a meeting with the heads and representatives from local travel and hospitality sector here at TRC on Friday.

Principal Secretary said the department will host a FAM group of 30 members every month which will include leading journalists, cameramen and tour operators.

He informed the meeting that the department has finalized the promotional programme for next six months which will be primarily done through outdoor marketing in major cities of the country, advertising inside airports, transit ads on metros, railways and in airline magazines.

While stating that J&K is an all-weather tourist destination, he emphasized on the stakeholders and officers of the department to jointly promote the state, its culture and hospitality in its true spirits for which it is known all over the world.

He also stressed on the need of having comprehensive tourism policy in place and also to make necessary amendments in the J&K Tourist Trade Act to make it more vibrant.

He informed the stakeholders that the department shall construct a vibrant website which will help tourists in online booking of rooms, gondola tickets, transport and other services besides providing links of different wings of the department like JKTDC, development authorities, etc. so that tourists can retrieve any information they require regarding their travel.

The Principal Secretary assured the travel trade that the department would promote Leave Travel Concession (LTC) packages across India so that government employees working in different parts of the country can avail this scheme and visit the state in large numbers.

He also laid stress on adventure tourism and water sports activities.

The Principal Secretary Tourism said the department would make a comprehensive documentation of the trekking routes to tap the immense potential of this segment and also promote water sports across the state.

On the occasion, the representatives of the associations of hotel and restaurant, travel and houseboat also made several suggestions including hiring of professional PR agency at the national and regional level, promoting adventure tourism, attracting business houses for MICE tourism, preserving and conserving water bodies, creating ad films, regulating air fare, promoting tourism outside the country, etc.

Secretary tourism gave a patient hearing to the suggestions and feedback from the travel trade and assured them the department and stakeholders will jointly take up the promotion to ensure that more tourists visit the State in the coming months.

Additional Secretary Tourism Prasana Ramaswamy, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism Jammu Deepika, Joint Director Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Director Sheri Kashmir International Convention Complex Bakhshi Javed Humayun, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shamim Wani, MD Golf Dev Authority Ghalib Mohi-u-Din, Deputy Secretary Tourism Department Wasim Raja, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad were also present in the meeting.