Dear Editor,
The interview of Controller of Exams JKPSC was announced in Shaherbeen, regarding out of syllabus paper of Public Administration paper-I. Instead of acknowledging the mistakes committed by the commission the controller in his arrogant tone instead blamed candidates for making allegations. Sir, we are not making any allegations neither we feel any pleasure in doing so. We invite your Controller Examination as well as paper setters for an open debate on National TV regarding this Public Administration Paper-I. We don’t want to drag the commission to court of law in every matter, we sincerely hope that this matter will be resolved by the commission itself. We demand that this paper be referred to independent team to experts (outside JKPSC), if it is proved that the 70% of the paper was not out of syllabus, you are free to debar this whole list of 193 candidates from future examinations of the commission and we are ready to provide you an affidavit to that effect. It is very unfortunate to note that the mistakes committed by the commission during conduct of CCE Preliminary 2016 are being repeated in Mains stage as well.
Candidate
