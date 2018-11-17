Out of 31469 complaints 30549 redressed in six months

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 16th November, 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 31469 complaints/grievances of which 30549 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 544 complaints/grievances are under process.
The official spokesperson said on the directions of Governor, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations and individuals. The three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 2180 delegations and 1982 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal. Besides, on the directions of Hon’ble Governor, the Advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
In total, during this period, 35631 grievances were received, 34711 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 544 grievances are under process as on 16.11.2018.