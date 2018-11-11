Out of 119 H1N1 tests conducted, 12 found positive: Dir SKIMS

Srinagar, Nov 10 (KNS):
At least 119 H1N1 influenza (Swine Flu) tests were conducted in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) while as 12 persons were found positive, officials said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javaid while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that 119 H1N1 influenza tests were conducted in SKIMS till Nov 10, 2018 out of which 12 tested positive while as 107 were found negative.
He said that so far one death has occurred due to H1N1 in recent.
However, he said that the patient who died was actually suffering from cancer but was also suffering from H1N1 influenza.
Director SKIMS said that nobody among these patients is admitted at the institute, they are not in serious conditions.
“The institute is ready to tackle any kind of situation,” Director SKIMS said, adding that vaccination and other related medication to deal with H1N1 is available at SKIMS.
He also informed that as ‘precautionary measure’, the employees were given vaccination. (KNS)