Our Wonderful Immune System

June 09, 2019 | Harun Yahya

It is a perfect system. How foolish to think that it could have come into existence through evolutionary accidents

When a country is involved in war, a general mobilization is declared. Most of the natural resources and the budget are expended on military requirements. The economy is re-arranged to meet the needs of this extraordinary situation as the country is involved in an all-out war effort. Similarly, the immune system, the system that protects our bodies against disease, would also announce mass mobilization and recruiting of all of its elements to fight the enemy. Do you wonder how this happens? If enemy members are more than the currently fighting macrophages (immune cells) can handle, a special substance is secreted. The name of this substance is "pyrogen" and it is a kind of alarm call.

As is evident, there is a perfect plan at work. Every requirement is created flawlessly for this plan to succeed; the macrophages, the pyrogen substance and other similar substances, the fever-raising center of the brain and the fever-raising mechanisms of the body. In the absence of even one of these, the system would simply not work. Therefore, it can by no means be claimed that such a system could have originated step by step through evolution.After traveling a long way, pyrogen reaches the brain where it stimulates the fever-increasing center of the brain. Once alerted, the brain sets off alarms in the body and the person develops a high fever. The patient with a high fever naturally feels the need to rest. Thus, the energy needed by the defense army is not spent elsewhere. The pyrogen produced by the macrophages is perfectly designed to trigger the fever-raising mechanism of the brain. Therefore, the macrophage, and the pyrogen, and the temperature-raising center of the brain, and the brain have all to be created at the same time.

Who, then, has made this plan?

Who knows that the body's fever must rise, and that only that way the energy needed by the defense army will not be spent elsewhere?

Is it the macrophages?

Macrophages are merely tiny cells invisible to the naked eye. They do not have the capacity to think. They are living organisms that only obey an established superior order; they merely carry out their duties.

Is it the brain?

The brain does not possess any power to create or produce something. Just as in all other systems, in this system, too, it is in a position not to give orders, but to obey orders and submit to them.

Is it man?

This system protects man from certain death, although he is not even aware that such a perfect system is at work in his own body. Even if man were ever ordered to develop an army in his own body to fight the enemy and cause his fever to rise, and provide this army to work round the clock in his entire body, he would simply have no idea what to do. Today, mankind is not even able to understand the details of the present order in the immune system, despite all the technology at its disposal — much less imitate it.

It is an obvious fact that man was created with all of his features in place. Willingly or unwillingly, he submits to his Creator and the systems He established just as everything else does. The Glorious Quran says "…No, everything in the heavens and earth belongs to Him. Everything is obedient to Him." (Al-Baqara 2: 116)