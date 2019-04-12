About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘Our vote is against Modi’s Kashmir policy’

Scores of voters cutting across party lines Thursday said they were voting against the right-wing BJP government’s Kashmir policy during past five years.
Qaiser Dar, a Peoples Conference voter said his party had joined hands with BJP temporarily and this time the vote is to stop them (BJP) from coming to power.
“BJP government is not good for Kashmir. They need to be stopped,” said Dar.
He, however, defended PC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone for describing Narendra Modi as his elder brother. “He is not the only one, who aligned with BJP. Omar Abdullah was part of BJP government and PDP formed government with the rightwing party in the State”.
Dar said every voter cutting political lineation should come forth to defeat BJP in the centre and the state.
Haji Ghulam Rasool, a National Conference voter in Handwara, said they were voting to push out the BJP because in last five years they have ruined the State and pushed it back to the 1990s.
“It is a vote against the BJP and their collaborators. The situation in Valley has deteriorated in last five years,” Rasool said.
In Kupwara, a group of Peoples Democratic Party voters said they have voted to defeat BJP.
Many of the voters opined that the BJP under former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was acceptable to them but the current BJP under PM Modi and Amit Shah was a complete contrast.
“During Vajpayee’s tenure, the Kashmir issue was almost resolved. We thought Modi would be like him but that wasn’t the case,” said Mohammad Iqbal, a PC voter.
He said supporting BJP after the elections was out of question.
A group of NC voters in Handwara said that they have informed party vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah through Chowdhary Ramzan that supporting or forming a coalition government with BJP in the State after the assembly election won’t be acceptable to them.
“Omar has assured us that he won’t go with BJP come what may,” the NC sympathisers said.


Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘Our vote is against Modi’s Kashmir policy’

              

Scores of voters cutting across party lines Thursday said they were voting against the right-wing BJP government’s Kashmir policy during past five years.
Qaiser Dar, a Peoples Conference voter said his party had joined hands with BJP temporarily and this time the vote is to stop them (BJP) from coming to power.
“BJP government is not good for Kashmir. They need to be stopped,” said Dar.
He, however, defended PC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone for describing Narendra Modi as his elder brother. “He is not the only one, who aligned with BJP. Omar Abdullah was part of BJP government and PDP formed government with the rightwing party in the State”.
Dar said every voter cutting political lineation should come forth to defeat BJP in the centre and the state.
Haji Ghulam Rasool, a National Conference voter in Handwara, said they were voting to push out the BJP because in last five years they have ruined the State and pushed it back to the 1990s.
“It is a vote against the BJP and their collaborators. The situation in Valley has deteriorated in last five years,” Rasool said.
In Kupwara, a group of Peoples Democratic Party voters said they have voted to defeat BJP.
Many of the voters opined that the BJP under former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was acceptable to them but the current BJP under PM Modi and Amit Shah was a complete contrast.
“During Vajpayee’s tenure, the Kashmir issue was almost resolved. We thought Modi would be like him but that wasn’t the case,” said Mohammad Iqbal, a PC voter.
He said supporting BJP after the elections was out of question.
A group of NC voters in Handwara said that they have informed party vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah through Chowdhary Ramzan that supporting or forming a coalition government with BJP in the State after the assembly election won’t be acceptable to them.
“Omar has assured us that he won’t go with BJP come what may,” the NC sympathisers said.


News From Rising Kashmir

;