‘Our vote is against Modi’s Kashmir policy’

April 12, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Scores of voters cutting across party lines Thursday said they were voting against the right-wing BJP government’s Kashmir policy during past five years.

Qaiser Dar, a Peoples Conference voter said his party had joined hands with BJP temporarily and this time the vote is to stop them (BJP) from coming to power.

“BJP government is not good for Kashmir. They need to be stopped,” said Dar.

He, however, defended PC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone for describing Narendra Modi as his elder brother. “He is not the only one, who aligned with BJP. Omar Abdullah was part of BJP government and PDP formed government with the rightwing party in the State”.

Dar said every voter cutting political lineation should come forth to defeat BJP in the centre and the state.

Haji Ghulam Rasool, a National Conference voter in Handwara, said they were voting to push out the BJP because in last five years they have ruined the State and pushed it back to the 1990s.

“It is a vote against the BJP and their collaborators. The situation in Valley has deteriorated in last five years,” Rasool said.

In Kupwara, a group of Peoples Democratic Party voters said they have voted to defeat BJP.

Many of the voters opined that the BJP under former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was acceptable to them but the current BJP under PM Modi and Amit Shah was a complete contrast.

“During Vajpayee’s tenure, the Kashmir issue was almost resolved. We thought Modi would be like him but that wasn’t the case,” said Mohammad Iqbal, a PC voter.

He said supporting BJP after the elections was out of question.

A group of NC voters in Handwara said that they have informed party vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah through Chowdhary Ramzan that supporting or forming a coalition government with BJP in the State after the assembly election won’t be acceptable to them.

“Omar has assured us that he won’t go with BJP come what may,” the NC sympathisers said.





