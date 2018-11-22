Our relevance prompted centre to dissolve assembly: Omar

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday denied the “irrelevance” of mainstream political parties before the writ of New Delhi and said that it was in fact the “relevance” of alliance between the three regional parties that prompted centre to dissolve the assembly in a hasty manner.
Replying to Rising Kashmir at a press conference here, Abdullah said the way BJP general secretary Ram Madhav reacted after the alliance between the NC, PDP and Congress, it proved that regional parties can’t be put on a backburner in the state affairs.
“Ram Madhav ji was not upset for nothing. He was dreaming of forming the government in the state. And it got crushed. So, it proves how relevant we are,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah also dared BJP general secretary to prove his allegation that the alliance with the PDP was formed at Pakistan's behest.