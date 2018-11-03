Our Neighbours: Now and then

Mushtaq Hurra
Man is a social animal, and can't live separately without his fellow beings for one or the other reason.Since his inception on the planet earth, he has been living with his fellows, commonly known as neighbours.The word deepens the sentiments and feelings of nearness and carefulness.The word neighbour is full of warmth of love and sympathy. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said that blessed is the one neighbour is pious, generous and virtuous.
If an individual or a family will be asked to reside on a lonely place where there are no other humans, I mean where there are no neighbours, though there might be every facility under their feet, the man or the family will reject everything because humans without neighbours are like bodies without souls.
We can't imagine our existence without our fellows and neighbours, even we can't dare to live at all without our neighbours.They add colour to our monotonous world.
Allah SWT has created us all in such a way that we can't think of life without our neighbours.We all have been made interdependent in such a way that one can't live lonely though he might possess all the pre-requisites of life.If solitariness suits anyone, it is Allah alone
Our Valley is known for its unparalleled hospitality and unprecedented brotherhood across the globe.Though the region is mostly Muslim populated but Sikhs and Hindus are an integral part of our centuries old social and cultural ethos.
Sharing and lending has been the hallmark of our rich cultural heritage and brotherhood. Though many Hindus have migrated to other parts of the country but still Sikhs and a good number of Hindus live happily among their Muslim neighbours.
Muslims of Kashmir consider temples and gurudwaras as sacred as mosques, even in many cases where the Pandit brethren has migrated to some other parts of the country, the Muslims are the caretakers of their mausoleums and sacred places.
Sheikh ulAalam(AR) and LalDed are equally respected by both the communities. Even Kashmiri Muslims and Hindus celebrate Eid and Mahashivratri (Hehrath) together.Hindus neighbours are served separate vegetarian cuisines during Muslim marriages and Muslims are served with separate non-veg dishes on Hindu marriages.
Last rites of many Pandits have been performed by their Muslim neighbours given the fact that their own people have migrated to other parts of globe. Thus, neighbours here are taken care of irrespective of their religions and faiths.
Some years back, we used to distribute the first cheese among our neighbours, made from the colostrum of a cow after the parturition.Two or three pieces of cheese were not sufficient enough to feed our neighbours but it was token of our care and love for them.
In return, they would fill the cup with sugar or salt as a token of gratitude. We used to borrow eatables and other necessary things from our neighbours without any complex.
We used to extend our all possible help to our needy neighbours in case they had to plant paddy saplings or any other agricultural activity.
Even, neighbours were helped in different domestic chores.Any misfortune in a neighbour’s home was equally lamented and mourned by his other neighbours.Sick and old were taken care of irrespective of blood relations and other affiliations.
Marriages and other social get-togethers was a treat to watch when neighbours would make all the necessary arrangements.Any girl’s marriage was considered to be the marriage of the whole village.Children of neighbours were treated as one’s Own children.There was no envy and jealousy in the hearts of our fathers and forefathers.
Hearts were filled with love, affection and sympathy.Neighbours were treated as one’s Own brothers, even like one’s Own family member.This is how our elders used to treat their neighbours.Though some glimpses are still seen in our rural areas but the overall scenario is somewhat displeasing and disappointing.
Everything has changed since we have taken over the reins from our fathers, we have stopped the flow of love and sympathy by erecting tall metallic and concrete fences.We as the heads of families have changed the meaning of the word neighbour.
We neither ask for anything nor lend anything to the needy because our pseudo status and dignity is hindering us from being good neighbours.The concept of mutual help has exhausted.Sick and ailing people are hardly visited by their neighbours, particularly in our urban areas where the news of neighbours death or misfortune makes no difference to a man.
Although the scenario is still encouraging in our rural areas but the erosion of values is growing at an alarming rate.We curse and abuse our neighbours in every possible way.Though, we still haven't turned Communal but we have turned inhuman and beastly.
We try our best to torment our neighbours in one or the other way.We no more consider neighbour’s daughter as our own daughter.We no more consider our neighbour’s prosperity as our own prosperity.We no more celebrate the selection of a neighbour’s son like our fathers would celebrate.
Something is surely wrong with us.God forbid, our hearts have probably been stamped so we are not able to distinguish between good and bad.We all need to introspect ourselves.The stars and the sky above our heads might be ashamed of our dealings.
The warmth of faith (Eemaan) and sympathy has gone.We no more consider ourselves accountable before Allah on the day of judgement.
The made race of material pursuits has blinded us to the extent that we have forgotten our responsibilities and obligations as the caliph of Allah on the planet.Angels had objected to our creation but Allah had silenced them and ordered them to bow in prostration before our ancestor Adam (AS).
But our demonic and satanic traits might be adequate enough for angels to make complaints against us in the revered royal court of Allah.We and our deeds have proven their apprehensions true.
We all have been created to be compassionate, kind and to share the woes and pains of others, otherwise the angels are not inadequate and insufficient to praise Allah.
mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com