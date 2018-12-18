Our forgotten rugs

Modernization has led to the abandonment of the indigenously made rugs and mats
Mushtaq Hurra
Though many species of animals live in dwellings like caves, sheds, holes etc but humans are the only creatures in the whole world who construct houses for themselves and do take care of the looks and appearances of their homes and rooms.
Homes and rooms are adorned with different things like precious mats, paints, wall papers etc... The constructional patterns have changed considerably. Our homes have evolved from earlier huts to modern bungalows.With the advent of cement concrete, sky scrapers and taller buildings have set new standards of human living.
Decorating houses with paints and furnishing has been a great fascination for people of every society.Man is by nature an admirer and lover of good looks.Decorating rooms with different things like paints, floral designs, furnishings etc has been a longing of man.
And furnishing is very important because it not only adds to the beauty of a room but ensures the comfort to its inmates.
Since the inception of human existence on earth, its history is witness to the fact that human beings always preferred better and comfortable mattings and furnishing for their rooms and homes.
From hand woven mats and rugs to precious carpets, our homes and rooms have seen varied things as mattings. Kashmir has been home to different aboriginal mats like patej (Paddy grass mat) and waguv (a cattail mat).
Waguv, a grass mat, indigenous to Kashmir, is made from the sun dried cattail.Cattail is a tall and straight aquatic plant found mainly in our wetlands and ponds.
Though paddy grass and cattail is still found in abundance but these mats have become extinct.It is an important part of our heritage and culture but our new generation hardly knows about these indigenous rugs.
The word waguv or Patej is strange for our children. I won't recommend my readers to replace their furnishings with Waguv and Patej but I would love to acquaint my younger generation with these rugs.
Waguv is still woven in many areas and it is confined to a particular community only but Patej (the paddy grass mat is hardly spotted in our homes. I would take my readers through the journey of these to grass mattings.
In the beginning of autumn, the full grown cattail is collected from wetlands and sun-dried for almost a week or so.
Then tied into small bundles, and these bundles are most often kept under the thatched roofs of raw houses or in attics of granaries.
With the onset of winter, preferably after the first snowfall, elders particularly men begin to weave fine grass ropes from the soaked paddy grass. It would often take a few days for a rope weaver to weave a long rope sufficient enough for one cattail mat.
Then the loom is prepared with the help of four wooden tether pins, two long straight wooden sticks and a narrow wooden spline.
Tether-pins are shoved in the ground in a rectangular form and the two wooden sticks are placed against the two tether pins on both sides.The rope is then tied across the wooden sticks in a series of warps to prepare the basis of the mat.
Then the cattail strands are twisted between these warps as wefts. It mostly takes two men a full day to complete a mat.
Women too can sit to weave the mat, even in many cases only women are seen weaving these mats. Then the sides of the mat are trimmed very skilfully and knotted with a fine paddy grass rope to strengthen its durability.And your soft, airy and comfortable cattail mat is ready.
Patej(the paddy grass mat) is woven around a typical home-made disc of soft willow wickers tied together into a circular form preferably covered with fine paddy grass rope, known as "Kar" in Kashmiri.
Like Waguv, the paddy grass rope is the basic pre-requisite of it.The rope is fixed around the disc to make the foundation or warps of the rug. The weaver uses soaked fine paddy grass to weave it. Two or three soft straws of grass together are fixed rather twisted in between the ropes fixed around the disc.
Unlike Waguv, weaving a Patej is more difficult and one needs to have skill and patience because the Weaver has to spend hours together on the job.Winter is preferably suitable for the job because bone chilling cold and snow confines a person to his home.
Though only men are seen weaving the paddy grass mats but in some cases women too take part in the job.It takes a Weaver twenty five to thirty days to prepare a Patej.Then the cylindrical shaped, fully prepared Patej is cut anywhere in the centre.
Then the sides of the mat are knotted with a fine grass rope which is prepared from the finest of the grass.The Weaver uses a big wooden needle to sew the sides of the mat.And the indigenous paddy grass mat is ready.This mat is more durable than Cattail grass mat (Waguv) but not as soft as the later.
So, the former is used in kitchens and the latter is used in the drawing rooms and bedrooms.In olden days, the Cattail grass mat (Waguv) was offered to Royal people as a mark of respect.
Modernization has led to the abandonment of these indigenously made rugs and mats.These mats are an important part of our heritage.We must take all the necessary measures to preserve our heritage because it is our identity and recognition as a nation.
The weavers of these rugs should be encouraged by the state government.Here, the role of cultural academy increases by many folds.
The weavers which are very less in number should be invited to TV and Radio programs for appreciation and acknowledgment of their work.
State government should grant them special loans and subsidies so that this rare art is preserved and passed to our newer generations.
Authorities should take a lead and these mats should be used in public places and government offices.This is the only way to conserve this heritage of Kashmir otherwise these artefacts will remain confined to museums only.
Besides this, it can improve the economic standards of the people dealing with this work.
