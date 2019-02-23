Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: PM Modi

RK Web NewsSrinagar
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the recent attack on Kashmiris in different parts of the country and said India's fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir.
There have been some reports of Kashmiri students and businessmen being harassed or beaten up in recent days in the wake last week’s attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama. "Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country," Modi said at a rally in Tonk.