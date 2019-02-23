About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: PM Modi

Published at February 23, 2019 03:58 PM 0Comment(s)2211views


Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: PM Modi

RK Web News

Srinagar

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the recent attack on Kashmiris in different parts of the country and said India's fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir.

There have been some reports of Kashmiri students and businessmen being harassed or beaten up in recent days in the wake last week’s attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama. "Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country," Modi said at a rally in Tonk.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top