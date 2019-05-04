Our efforts to reduce forces’ foot prints in Kashmir wasted by PDP-BJP govt: Omar

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted that all the major gains in decreasing the foot print of government forces and efforts to do away with AFSPA were wasted by former PDP-BJP government.

Addressing a public meet at Rajpura, Pulwama, Omar said that in the forth coming Assembly elections the party will come up with comprehensive program for rehabilitation of stone pelters.

“I have already taken an undertaking that once in power with a strong mandated government we will obliterate PSA from the law books of the state,” Omar said.

“I raised the issue of decreasing the foot print of armed forces in various areas; my government actually did lessen the grid of bunkers. I made earnest efforts to impress on the need of removing AFSPA from the areas where situation was considerably peaceful. However the PDP-BJP was not able to keep up the momentum of my good work,” he said.