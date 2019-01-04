'Our doors open' for youth, to put forth their grievances, suggestions: JRL

Get - On the Play Store.
Air traffic was suspended from Srinagar International Airport and several flights were cancelled on Friday following heavy snowfall and poor visibility. “Several incoming and outgoing flights from the Srinagar airport were suspended following fresh snowfall since Frida...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. In a message of felicitations, Governor observed that Guru Gobind Singh ji was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for e...More
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered constitution of the first-ever air quality monitoring committee (AQMC) in the state following directions of the NGT. According to an order issued by the General administration department (GAD), the committee shall function und...More
The Union government informed the Bombay High Court Friday that it was likely to finalise draft rules for regulation of online sale of medicines by January end. Union government's lawyer D P Singh told a bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar that in comp...More
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed Friday as a precautionary measure as the road was rendered slippery due to fresh snowfall, a Traffic Department official said. Moderate to heavy snowfall began across Kashmir this afternoon, bringing relief to the residents from dry weat...More
A leopard killed over 20 head of cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Friday. The leopard entered into an animal shed belonging to Gulam Nabi Wani in Chakka area in Ramsoo tehsil of the district and killed over 20 sheep overnight, they said. People a...More
The man who was fired upon by unknown gunmen at Kasipora area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital. Unidentified gunmen fired upon a person named Sarmanjeet Singh son of Nanak Singh of village Khasipora. He was rushed t...More
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is going to host third edition of the National Entrepreneurship Awards in New Delhi today. The awards aim to recognize and honor outstanding young first-generation entrepreneurs and those who have contributed immensely i...More
The capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, witnessed year's first snowfall on Friday, which has brought cheers in Valley after a prolonged spell of dry weather. The Meteorologoical Department had predicted moderate to heavy snow from January 4 in Kashmir valley. The up...More
Chinahas developed a massive bomb, said to be the country's answer to the US-built 'Mother of All Bombs', the most powerful non-nuclear weapon, official media reported on Friday. China's defence industry giantNORINCOfor the first time showcased the aerial bomb, the country's...More
TheNational Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired group who were arrested recently, officials said Friday. The accused, identified as Naeem, was arrested fromMeeruton Thursday night,...More
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik on Friday said that their doors are open for youth to highlight their grievances or to give their suggestion on taking Kashmir movement forward. Addressing congregational pray...More
Unidentified gunmen fired upon a resident at Khasipora area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Senior superintendent of police Awantipora, Zahid Mohammad said that unidentified gunmen fired upon Samranjeet Singh of Khasipora. "The injured has been shift...More
A shutdown is being observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir's Pulwama district against killing of three militants in a gunfight with forces on Thursday Local residents informed that all shops remained closed and public transport too was off the roads. Eyewitne...More
The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a circular, asking its employees for strict adherence to rules, regulations or orders governing the receipt of money, its custody and payment by the Government servant. Read the detailed circular, which was issued by general admini...More
Authorities Friday suspended train service on Srinagar-Banihal route due to security reasons in south Kashmir where three militants were killed in a gunfight on Thursday. Officials said the train service was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incid...More
The Supreme Court Friday said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case at Ayodhya. "Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on Januar...More
The US Army's chief of staff (COS) made a surprise visit to the capital Kabul where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss prospects for a peaceful end to the country's 17-year war, the United States' longest. In a statement late Thursday, Ghani's office said Gen. ...More
Kashmir ans Ladakh region witnessed a further drop in minimum temperatures as the Meteorological department forecast fresh rain and snowfall from Friday. The moderate rain and snow is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir and this time could affect Valley's surface connectivi...More
Air traffic was suspended from Srinagar International Airport and several flights were cancelled on Friday following heavy snowfall and poor visibility. “Several incoming and outgoing flights from the Srinagar airport were suspended following fresh snowfall since Frida...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. In a message of felicitations, Governor observed that Guru Gobind Singh ji was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for e...More
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered constitution of the first-ever air quality monitoring committee (AQMC) in the state following directions of the NGT. According to an order issued by the General administration department (GAD), the committee shall function und...More
The Union government informed the Bombay High Court Friday that it was likely to finalise draft rules for regulation of online sale of medicines by January end. Union government's lawyer D P Singh told a bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar that in comp...More
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed Friday as a precautionary measure as the road was rendered slippery due to fresh snowfall, a Traffic Department official said. Moderate to heavy snowfall began across Kashmir this afternoon, bringing relief to the residents from dry weat...More
A leopard killed over 20 head of cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Friday. The leopard entered into an animal shed belonging to Gulam Nabi Wani in Chakka area in Ramsoo tehsil of the district and killed over 20 sheep overnight, they said. People a...More
The man who was fired upon by unknown gunmen at Kasipora area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital. Unidentified gunmen fired upon a person named Sarmanjeet Singh son of Nanak Singh of village Khasipora. He was rushed t...More
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is going to host third edition of the National Entrepreneurship Awards in New Delhi today. The awards aim to recognize and honor outstanding young first-generation entrepreneurs and those who have contributed immensely i...More
The capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, witnessed year's first snowfall on Friday, which has brought cheers in Valley after a prolonged spell of dry weather. The Meteorologoical Department had predicted moderate to heavy snow from January 4 in Kashmir valley. The up...More
Chinahas developed a massive bomb, said to be the country's answer to the US-built 'Mother of All Bombs', the most powerful non-nuclear weapon, official media reported on Friday. China's defence industry giantNORINCOfor the first time showcased the aerial bomb, the country's...More
TheNational Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired group who were arrested recently, officials said Friday. The accused, identified as Naeem, was arrested fromMeeruton Thursday night,...More
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik on Friday said that their doors are open for youth to highlight their grievances or to give their suggestion on taking Kashmir movement forward. Addressing congregational pray...More
Unidentified gunmen fired upon a resident at Khasipora area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Senior superintendent of police Awantipora, Zahid Mohammad said that unidentified gunmen fired upon Samranjeet Singh of Khasipora. "The injured has been shift...More
A shutdown is being observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir's Pulwama district against killing of three militants in a gunfight with forces on Thursday Local residents informed that all shops remained closed and public transport too was off the roads. Eyewitne...More
The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a circular, asking its employees for strict adherence to rules, regulations or orders governing the receipt of money, its custody and payment by the Government servant. Read the detailed circular, which was issued by general admini...More
Authorities Friday suspended train service on Srinagar-Banihal route due to security reasons in south Kashmir where three militants were killed in a gunfight on Thursday. Officials said the train service was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incid...More
The Supreme Court Friday said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case at Ayodhya. "Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on Januar...More
The US Army's chief of staff (COS) made a surprise visit to the capital Kabul where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss prospects for a peaceful end to the country's 17-year war, the United States' longest. In a statement late Thursday, Ghani's office said Gen. ...More
Kashmir ans Ladakh region witnessed a further drop in minimum temperatures as the Meteorological department forecast fresh rain and snowfall from Friday. The moderate rain and snow is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir and this time could affect Valley's surface connectivi...More