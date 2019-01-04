About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Our doors open' for youth, to put forth their grievances, suggestions: JRL

Published at January 04, 2019 02:25 PM 0Comment(s)1593views


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik on Friday said that their doors are open for youth to highlight their grievances or to give their suggestion on taking Kashmir movement forward.
 
Addressing congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, JRL said it was youth who are sacrificing their lives for right to self-determination.
 
"We  appeal youth not to get swayed by something (ISIS) that is being Internationally condemned by all section of the society rather raise their concerns with pro-freedom leaders," JRL said.
 
JRL said youth are welcome to visit home of Geelani or Mirwaiz to putforth their grievences and suggestions. 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top