Our development agenda focuses on youth: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday asserted that the core of the party’s development agenda is focused on youth with a renewed emphasis on skill enhancement and job creation.
In a statement the party spokesperson said that addressing various youth delegations here at party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The entire success of a nation depends on its youth. However, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure them safe spaces to pursue their career,” adding “Youth are the spring of life; the age of discovery and dreams and it is the prime duty of any government to ensure them an environment where they can grow.”
Imran said that former BJP-PDP government institutionalized corruption and nepotism. “The former BJP-PDP led government robbed the youth of their merit and is now underplaying the misery that they unleashed on them by shedding crocodile tears. There has been lack of initiative by the BJP-PDP led government towards mitigating the problems the youth of our state are facing,” he said.
Imran said that the towering ambitions and tremendous dreams of the youth of state coupled with the dynamic leadership of Omar Abdullah will lead the state towards prosperity. “The party leadership is alive to the needs of youth. The youth of state have pinned high hopes on Omar Abdullah, who with their active support will leave no stone un-turned towards giving them a bright future bereft of any uncertainty,” he said.
“Demographic dividends have helped produce unprecedented economic growth in several countries,” Imran said adding that to harvest the potential of youth the government must invest in them.