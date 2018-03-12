Our business doesn’t bloom in fashion market, say Lal Chowk’s flower vendors

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
The flower and vegetable vendors in summer capital, Srinagar are facing tough times as they are unable to sell any of their products in ‘Fashion Market’ Lal Chowk.
They say that their business doesn’t bloom in fashion market. The vendors are forced to move their carts on streets where they are selling their produce in few hours but having being restricted inside the market adds to their agonies.
Dozens of flower and vegetable vendors in Srinagar have expressed resentments against their shifting to ‘Fashion Market’ as they allege that no customer visits them when they stay inside the market but “Soon they shift their carts on streets, they sell all the flower plants and vegetables in a very short time.”
Hailing from the Nowpora area of Downtown, Ghulam Mohiuddin, 52 and Aijaz Ahmad, 40, have been in to flower selling from past many decades.
Both the brothers sell almost 1000 varieties of flowers that are cultivated here and different states across India and even abroad.
“We sell almost 1000 varieties of flowers, vegetables majority of which include Pansies, Sheridan, Petunia, Calendula, Pink panthers, Daisies and many more. We import hundreds of varieties from Kolkata, Agra and even America,” Aijaz said.
However the florists believed that the profession proved handful during earlier times but various incidents in the valley have pushed this profession to the walls.
52 year old Mohiuddin, who is in this profession from past many decades, said that, “There was a time when we used to earn decent amount of money from it but unfortunately things have turned upside down since Kashmir uprising during early 1990’s.”
“Post 2014 floods the profession has witnessed a deeper dig as fewer needs are met as we carry the legacy of our forefathers who had also been in to the same profession,” Mohiuddin said.
Florists have expressed their concern over the dying profession as they believe higher market price and huge expenses have led to its downfall.
“We just earn for the sake of living as we have been struggling to a larger extent. We bear huge expenses as farmers are also to be fed from our earnings thus pushing us back,” they said.
Florists want the authorities to allow them and sit on footpaths to sell their flowers, vegetables as they feel there are only few months where they can earn decently.
“There are only few seasons where we can earn handful of money. The month of March, April and July are the prominent months where there is a healthy customer flow,” Aijaz said.
“In the remaining period we work at home preparing and cultivating different varieties for the prominent season. The varieties that are left even after selling our products are thrown as they are of no use because customers always desire to have fresh varieties,” he said.
Adding to their miseries the vendors also believe that the profession is dying slowly and future generations has refrained from opting this profession.
“We mistakenly choose the profession as we were forced to opt for it but our sons have already given up this profession and we also want them to stay away from it as nothing is left in the profession,” Mohiuddin said.
The vendors want authorities to sit outside Fashion Market as they feel sitting outside only attracts the customer base towards them.
“Hardly any customer visits us when we are inside the market but as soon as we hit the footpath we witness healthy customer base benefitting us,” they said.
Being heavily reliant on this profession the florists want to work without any hassle from outside sources as only few months of decent work would prove beneficial for them.
“We have three months of work in our hands, rest of the time we sit at our homes preparing for cultivation. Even our family members are involved in to this deteriorating their health but we have nothing more to do so we want to earn good and that is possible when we are allowed to sit outside,” Aijaz said.
Aijaz further added that during winters, rainy days they prefer to sit at their homes thus making it quite a specific profession that can be dealt only with the support from the government.
