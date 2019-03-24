Our aim is to fulfill aspirations of people: Mir

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President & former Minister Ghulam Hassan Mir said that DPN has been pursuing the path breaking initiative on political front to empower youth of the State.

Mir was addressing one day workers convention in Tangmarg.

“As we all are aware, for more than the last two decades, youth in Kashmir have been living in total discomfort and disillusionment; most probably because of the prolonged violence/radicalization in the eyes of the whole nation” Mir said.

Mir further added that, this is the legacy of events of 1947 and a fact that the people continue to remain distanced with the political system of times; both of the State and the Centre.

Mir said, the general euphoria of the people here with each election has in fact been - manipulated, orchestrated by various means including the use of money power and at the whim and sweet will of various political forces at the Centre.

“In the recent past, dismissal of PDP-BJP Government and imposition of Governor Rule followed by the President Rule is again an endeavour to uphold the legacy. We all know, the Governor Rule can never be a substitute to the popular government and uphold the same whatever the circumstances, he said. Centre wants the state of affairs to continue as it suits their vested interests and never ever allow the democratic process to flourish in the State, Mir said. KNS

